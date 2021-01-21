CryptoBonusMiles Market Capitalization Achieves $100,431.06 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $100,431.06 and $528.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00062683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00578364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.54 or 0.03875827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016637 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

CryptoBonusMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.