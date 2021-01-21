Cryptobuyer (XPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,757.00

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Cryptobuyer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $714,259.83 and $5,757.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00556685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.00 or 0.03842196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Token Profile

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a token. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.