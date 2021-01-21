CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.11 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $146,775.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00526553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.86 or 0.03780956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoFranc is https://reddit.com/