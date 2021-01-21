CryptoFranc Price Hits $1.11 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00003603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $146,775.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00060535 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00526553 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005713 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00040541 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.86 or 0.03780956 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016900 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.
CryptoFranc Profile
XCHF is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CryptoFranc is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
CryptoFranc Coin Trading
CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.