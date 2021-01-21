Cumberland Advisors Inc. Invests $17.85 Million in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,849,000. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust comprises about 6.5% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $449.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $450.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.72 and a 200-day moving average of $371.20.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

