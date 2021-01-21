Cumberland Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.5% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 599,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 259,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 85,563 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 228,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of -602.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.