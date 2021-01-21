Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

