Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

