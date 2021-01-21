Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cummins by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $236.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.80.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

