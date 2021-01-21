Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Roth Capital

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

