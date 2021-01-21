CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading Down 8.6%

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.56. 1,797,048 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,389,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 11,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $105,156.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 743,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,691,257. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

