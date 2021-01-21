Curve DAO Token Price Tops $1.63 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $317.78 million and $509.96 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00005313 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 129.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00524201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00039820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.74 or 0.03764770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,416,666,210 coins and its circulating supply is 195,174,647 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

