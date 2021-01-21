CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 35.6% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $19,272.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00025445 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00117307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001519 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009145 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 130,767,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,767,650 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

