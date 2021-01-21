Cutler Group LP Acquires Shares of 2,000 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CD. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,144,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,964. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

