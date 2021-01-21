Cutler Group LP Buys 2,800 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Cutler Group LP increased its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 466.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 27.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 250,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the period.

TBF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 33,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,341. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

