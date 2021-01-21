Cutler Group LP Decreases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cutler Group LP lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 23,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

