Cutler Group LP Invests $100,000 in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares by 110.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.