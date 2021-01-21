Cutler Group LP Purchases 2,800 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 466.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,602,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 956,322 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 250,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $3,032,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter.

TBF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 33,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,341. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

