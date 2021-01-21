Cutler Group LP Trims Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cutler Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 302,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.94 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

