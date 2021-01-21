Cutler Group LP Trims Stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Cutler Group LP decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

DIG stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $244.40.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

