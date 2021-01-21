CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 136,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,668. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

