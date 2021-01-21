CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 698,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,727 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne comprises 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $51,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13,707.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,575 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 666.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 926,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after buying an additional 805,193 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after buying an additional 504,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,713,000 after buying an additional 471,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,010,000 after acquiring an additional 413,315 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Shares of CONE stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $72.24. 3,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,754. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.