Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €68.00 by Warburg Research

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €56.53 ($66.51).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €57.91 ($68.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,917.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €48.28. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €59.93 ($70.51).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

