Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Boosted by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.69. 95,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.99. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

