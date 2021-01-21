Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $3.35 on Thursday, hitting $233.70. 54,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,722. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

