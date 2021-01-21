Daniel A. Schreiber Sells 300,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lemonade stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,806. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.