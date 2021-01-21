Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 992.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

