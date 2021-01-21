Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLAY. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 109,935 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

