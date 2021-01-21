Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s share price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.67. Approximately 2,317,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,266,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $11,580,000. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 834,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $4,226,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,107 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

