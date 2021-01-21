David Bernstein Sells 24,296 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CUK stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 918,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,127. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,494 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

