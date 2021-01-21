David J Yvars Group Invests $288,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

