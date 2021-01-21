DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DCC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of DCCPF stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. DCC has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.16.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

