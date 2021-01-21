DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Mizuho

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE DCP opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $24.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 83.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 885,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 443,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.