DeepOnion 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $353,204.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $353,204.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00024608 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,407,470 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

