DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $156,212.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00024302 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,407,792 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

