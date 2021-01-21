Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.05.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $300.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $46,054,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

