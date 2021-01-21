DEEX (DEEX) Achieves Market Cap of $168,936.55

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 112.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 26.2% against the dollar. One DEEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $168,936.55 and $67.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007434 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007242 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000194 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000240 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

DEEX Token Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.