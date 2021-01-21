DeFinition (DZI) Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, DeFinition has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002721 BTC on major exchanges. DeFinition has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $273.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00052579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00291735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00073606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu.

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

