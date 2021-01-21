Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Synalloy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synalloy alerts:

SYNL opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Synalloy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman bought 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 66,201 shares of company stock valued at $394,784. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.