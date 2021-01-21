Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCPL opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.96. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

In related news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $716,184.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,668,639 shares in the company, valued at $48,040,295.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

