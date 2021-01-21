Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,083,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $120.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

