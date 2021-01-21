Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.