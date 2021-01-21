Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $4,344,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $1,293,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Industrial by 4.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

JIH opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.95. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Juniper Industrial Profile

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

