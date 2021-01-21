Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.70

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Demant A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

