Denali Advisors LLC Buys 1,521 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 133.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

ESGR opened at $214.79 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $222.90. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.48 and a 200 day moving average of $182.95.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

