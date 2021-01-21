Denali Advisors LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

