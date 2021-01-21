Denali Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First Merchants worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,143,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRME. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

