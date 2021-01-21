Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up about 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

