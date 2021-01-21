Denali Advisors LLC Sells 89,600 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 107,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

