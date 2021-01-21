Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $3,572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $727,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $77.51 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 956.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after acquiring an additional 177,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

