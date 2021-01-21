DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

DMTK stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $857.28 million, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $45.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 111.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $4,703,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DermTech by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the third quarter valued at $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

